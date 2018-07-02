Diocese to announce final decision on potential school

COLUMBIA - The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City is expected to announce a decision on a potential new parish and elementary school in Columbia.

Back in 2013, the diocese began the process of adding a potential parish by holding session to get feedback from the public about the need for an additional school.

Then in April, the diocese purchased 29 acres of land on the southeast side of Columbia.

When the land was purchased, officials said the purchase of the land did not mean any decision had been made.

Currently, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sacred Heart, and Saint Thomas More Newman Center are the only three Catholic Churches. Our Lady of Lourdes is the only current Catholic grade school in Columbia.

The announcement will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes.