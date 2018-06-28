Disabilities commission to discuss new icon

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Disabilities Commission will meet on Thursday to discuss changing the over 45-year-old International Symbol of Access to an updated logo created in 2012 that proponents say more accurately portrays people with disabilities.

The Accessible Icon Project says designers created this updated logo in order to show that people with disabilities are active; it considers the current logo, created in 1968, to be "passive."

Cities like El Paso, Tex. and Cambridge, Mass. have adopted the symbol. New York became the first state to adopt the new design in 2014.

Commissioners have not said whether any changes would apply to just city-owned property or extend to private businesses.

The meeting takes place at 3 p.m. in the Walton Building Board Room at 300 South Providence Road in Columbia.