Disability-friendly golf center opens in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Junior Golf Foundation opened the Ken Lanning Golf Center Saturday morning.

The golf course is located at the Turkey Creek Golf Center at 1616 Oil Well Road in Jefferson City.

The center provides people, especially children, with disabilities a place where they can learn and play golf for free.

The course also features a two-acre lake.

Missouri Junior Golf President Jon Sundvold said there's always work to be done on the course.

"We still always will be raising money, that's the bottom line," Sundvold said. "People who use this course will use it for free - Special Olympics, Wounded Warrior, Boys & Girls Club...when they come, they'll be using it for free."

Missouri Golf Association Executive Director Scott Hovis said he felt inspired to give back to the community after his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I realized I needed to do something to give back," Hovis said. "We've got to get more [young] people involved."

"I love this game and wanted to build a course allowing everyone the opportunity to enjoy it," Hovis said.

Hovis also said the money for the course was raised in a little more than a month.

The course is named for Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Ken Lanning, who devoted much of his life to the sport and teaching young people the game.