Disability rights activists at the Capitol for 2020 legislative day

JEFFERSON CITY -- Activists for disability rights will gather at the state Capitol for Missouri's 2020 Disability Rights Legislative Day. This year's theme is "We Belong," emphasizing the importance of including those with disabilities in our communities, workplaces and classrooms.

The rally will be opened by Gov. Mike Parson. After he takes the podium, House representative Dottie Bailey R-Eureka will give a statement on her bill currently moving through the Senate. This bill would address "restraint" and "seclusion" behavioral rooms in schools.

Columbia Public Schools held a school board meeting last February to discuss contract renewal with a controversial company involving special education services. CPS parents main concern were with the company's "time out rooms."

Tracy Bono, a mother of a student with Autism, had to pull her child from the Francis Howell School District due to these isolation rooms. She heard stories of her child being mistreated, resulting in "flashbacks" and "nightmares" when he came home from school.

Bono said the district never told her that they were using these behavioral rooms, and since her child had trouble with his speech, she never knew about them. Today, her son has been diagnosed with PTSD. She is taking the stand at tomorrow's rally to share her son's story.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to live with the way things are," Bono said. "Dottie's bill is just a tiny step and I hope it will inspire further action."