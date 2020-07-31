Disappointment After MU/KU Game

"Yeah man, it's suppose to be more competitive, and we didn't really compete to much," said Keon Lawrence, Freshman guard.

The game created problems for the Tigers instead of an upset.

"All we do is talk about what we need to do," said Anderson. "And then don't go out and show it. We'll go out and show it, we'll go out and show it one game, probably against somebody who really isn't up there with someone like Kansas."

"It's a loss, but it's a loss to Kansas, and this is our main rival, you don't like to put a lot of things on that, your just trying to get better as a team, but it's kind of disheartening," said Matt Lawrence, Sophomore Guard.

The Tigers have a few days before they have a chance to lift their hearts against Baylor on Valentine's Day. You can watch that game on KOMU at 6:00pm. The Tigers visit Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon.