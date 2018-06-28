Disaster Aid to Missouri Residents Tops $21M

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri residents have been approved for more than $21 million of federal disaster aid following tornadoes and flooding. And that number is likely to keep rising. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday that more than $12 million has gone to individuals hit by the Joplin tornado.

The rest has gone to people affected by flooding in southeast Missouri, a tornado that struck St. Louis and other severe weather

since May 9. FEMA spokesman Josh deBerge says Missouri residents have been approved for more than $13 million in temporary housing aid. The rest has gone to other needs, such as funeral expenses, clothing, household items, transportation and legal aid.