Disaster Assistance Deadline Nears in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missourians who have been victims of weather disasters since the spring face a Friday deadline to register for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA says the deadline applies to any damage from tornado, floods or other disasters that occurred between April 19 and June 6, in all 25 Missouri counties with disaster declarations. Registration can be done online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA says that so far it has approved more than $30 million for individual homeowners and renters in Missouri. That includes about $17 million for residents of the Joplin area, site of a devastating May tornado.