Disaster Declared For Farmers in 23 Missouri Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture
has issued a disaster declaration for farmers in 23 Missouri
counties hit by floods and heavy rain since May 1.
Friday's declaration allows farmers in those counties and 26
neighboring counties to seek federal assistance for losses caused
by the severe weather. Gov. Jay Nixon had requested the declaration
last month.
Counties designated as primary disaster areas are Andrew,
Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cole,
Cooper, Franklin, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Lewis,
Moniteau, Montgomery, Platte, Ray, Saline, St. Louis and Warren.
The 26 neighboring counties covered by the declaration are
Audrain, Caldwell, Cass, Chariton, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb,
Gasconade, Gentry, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lincoln, Livingston,
Marion, Miller, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, Pettis, Pike, Randolph,
Scotland, Shelby, St. Charles and Washington. The city of St. Louis
is also covered.