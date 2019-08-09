Disaster recovery center returns to Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A FEMA disaster recovery center is returning to Miller County on Friday.
The center will be located at the Eldon Community Center, 209 E. 2nd Street in Eldon.
It will open for three days to help Missourians impacted by flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.
The hours the center will be open are:
- Friday, August 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, August 11 - CLOSED
- Monday, August 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Association will be available to answer questions and offer additional information on services, programs and applications.
Missouri residents can visit any recovery center, regardless of what county they live in.
FEMA asks people to register before visiting a recovery center. This can be done online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).
