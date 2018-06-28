Disaster Status For Spring Freeze

The federal Agriculture Department has approved a disaster request for 104 counties because of losses from the freeze in March and April. The state's remaining 10 counties and St. Louis city are declared contiguous disaster counties. That makes all of Missouri a disaster area. Governor Matt Blunt says the designation makes farmers eligible for low-interest loans from the Farm Service Agency, if they meet eligibility requirements. Farmers can get more information from local Farm Service Agency offices.