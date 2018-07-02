Disciplined St. Louis attorney gets law license back

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis attorney involved in funneling contributions to the Missouri Democratic Party can now practice law again.

The Missouri Supreme Court in a Tuesday order reinstated the law license of Edward Griesedieck (GREE'-suh-dihk) III.

Prosecutors say Griesedieck's law firm donated $5,000 to the Missouri Democratic Party and hid the cost in legal bills submitted to Missouri Employers Mutual, a state-created workers' compensation firm.

The CEO at the time was former Democratic Gov. Roger Wilson, who used personal funds to hide an additional $3,000 contribution from the law firm.

Griesedieck and Wilson each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misusing money.

The high court suspended Griesedieck's license in January 2013 after temporarily taking it away starting in July 2012.