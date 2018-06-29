Discovery Park Transportation Officials Meet to Discuss Contracts

COLUMBIA- The board overseeing the Discovery Park Transportation Development District will meet Wednesday afternoon to dicuss awarding contracts for a new electrical infrastructure project.

A transportation development district (TDD) is an area where customers pay an additional one percent sales at businesses in the area. The additional revenues go toward improving the infrastructure in that area.

The Columbia City Council recently discussed a plan to spend 700 thousand dollars of TDD revenue to bring electricity to Discovery Park, a new development on the city's south side.

The meeting this afternoon will discuss awarding contracts for the electricity project as well as other developmental projects in the area.