Discrimination Discussion
Some said the media are fair, while others said the media need to listen more to the public.
"I'd like to see the media interact more with the public," said Ann Galloway. "That way, they have a very good idea of ideas that the public has and, believe it or not, the people in the public have very definite ideas of things that the media could do."
W.T. Edmondson added, "Sometimes it's what they cover and who they cover that also places a slant on what's really going on in a particular community."
The event was the third in a series focusing on racial issues. October's forum will discuss racism and the court system.
