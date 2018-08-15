Discrimination lawsuit against Nixon delayed as more cases surface

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A lawsuit accusing Gov. Jay Nixon of age and gender discrimination has been delayed as more cases surface.

The Kansas City Star reports that jury selection had been scheduled to begin Friday in Gracia Backer's lawsuit. She alleges that she was fired from the Missouri Department of Labor because she complained to Nixon's office that her boss was creating a hostile work environment and discriminating against older female employees.

But a judge decided this week to postpone the trial until late February, after Nixon leaves office.

The Star says an open records request also has turned up two additional discrimination lawsuits against executive branch agencies, including one naming Nixon specifically as a defendant.

A Nixon spokesman declined comment Wednesday.