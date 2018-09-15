Dishonorable Medals

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 48 year old St. Louis man pleads guilty to federal charges for wearing military medals that he didn't earn. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway announced the plea today by Mchael Gerald Weilbacher. Sentencing is set for April 13th. Hanaway says Weilbacher appeared at a U.S. Marine Corps Ball on November 11th, wearing several medals. Several people who were there contacted the FBI over concerns that he was not authorized to wear them. Hanaway says Weilbacher's actions, quote, "dishonor those who have made real sacrifices serving our country."