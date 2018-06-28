Displaced Doctors Might Recieve Free Licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A physician and state lawmaker wants Gov. Mary Fallin to allow doctors displaced by the Joplin, Mo., tornado to obtain temporary Oklahoma medical licenses free of charge.

Rep. Doug Cox of Grove, an emergency room physician at Integris Grove, says patients from Missouri are coming to northeastern Oklahoma hospitals because they cannot get in to see their regular physician.

Cox says the tornado destroyed medical facilities and offices, making it impossible for patients to see their doctors. He says free, temporary Oklahoma medical licenses would allow Missouri doctors to see and treat their patients in northeastern Oklahoma.

Cox says Arkansas and Kansas have already created temporary medical licenses for doctors from Missouri. Fallin has already agreed to allow pharmacies to refill non-narcotic prescriptions for 30 days without doctor authorization.