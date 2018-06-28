Disposing of E-Waste

Stanley Fredrick has run a recycling business for years. He said the new rule will crack down on companies that don't take care of e-waste.

"We've had companies call up, someone has several hundred monitors and did not want to pay the fee to have them disposed of," he explained. "With a rule in place, especially on the federal level, that will prohibit this, [it] should basically force these companies to comply and do the right thing on recycling their monitors."

The head of the Computer Recycling Center, Ken Reiss, added, "Now we will have some sort of rules and regulations in place for proper disposal of e-waste rather than just discarding them on backroads or maybe into the landfill."

Some people said the EPA should have gone even further.

"It would be nice if the law would have said that individuals were not able to dispose of their household computers by putting them on the curb, which is still allowed under this rule," said Bo Solomon, a surplus supervisor at the University of Missouri.

The federal rule takes effect in January 2007.