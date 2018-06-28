Dispute over Cigarette Lighter Prompts Attack

ST. LOUIS - A dispute over a cigarette lighter is blamed for a brutal attack in St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that two men began fighting Wednesday evening after arguing over the lighter. Police say the 54-year-old suspect retrieved a hammer and began beating the 55-year-old victim over the head, then left the man in the middle of the street. Neighbors found him with a severe head injury and called police.

Officers found the suspect several blocks away and took him into custody. Formal charges have not been filed.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.