Dispute Over Mom's Sentence for Renting Daughter for Sex

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court says ten years in prison isn't enough for a woman who rented her nine-year-old daughter to an Illinois pedophile. The 8th US Court of Appeals has thrown it out and wants a new sentence. Court documents say the woman often held the girl down while Joe Champion of Granite City, Illinois, molested her. The mother was convicted in 2003 of aggravated sexual abuse and conspiring with Champion. She was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison. The Court of Appeals sent the case back to a federal district judge in 2005, saying he might have given a lighter sentence if he'd known he wasn't bound by guidelines. The judge then sentenced her to ten years, saying mental problems and drug addiction influenced her behavior. The woman's lawyer, Kevin Schriener, says he'll ask for a rehearing.