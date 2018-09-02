Disputes Continue in Unpaid Workers Controversy as Negotiation Details Emerge

5 years 7 months 2 days ago Tuesday, January 29 2013 Jan 29, 2013 Tuesday, January 29, 2013 9:30:00 PM CST January 29, 2013 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

COLUMBIA - The controversy surrounding construction of the Aspen Heights student housing development site either could come to end Wednesday or yield continued dispute and potential lawsuits filed against the construction site, according to former site contractor R-Energy LLC.

"Aspen Heights has promised to pay R-Energy and the laborers and vendors and suppliers tomorrow.  They made that announcement to my laborers last Friday before they dispersed them (by terminating the contract with R-Energy), said Texas-based R-Energy's owner and president Tony Barder.

Barder said on Wednesday, R-Energy will reveal details of its version of the story, which came to light two weeks ago when 11 construction workers from Atlanta, Ga. claimed they responded to a Craigslist ad promising $1,000 a week and free food and lodging, in exchange for work at the Aspen Heights student housing development site in Columbia. 

As details emerged, the situation soon expanded to involve three hotels, a contractor, a dozen subcontractors and an estimated 100 workers--all hired by sub-contractors under R-Energy and whom all claimed they had not been fully, if at all, paid for their work at the site.

Barder said Aspen Heights has yet to pay R-Energy all but one of the draws R-Energy is owed.  These draws, Barder said, are necessary in order to compensate the laborers.  He explained R-Energy had made an agreement with Aspen Heights in which Aspen must either pay the draws by Wednesday or pay the vendors, suppliers and subcontractors directly.  Barder also said he already has paid tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket to some of the subcontractors involved.

Aspen Heights offered KOMU 8 News a different explanation of negotiation details and whom is potentially to blame for the unpaid debts, which total a sum neither R-Energy nor Aspen Heights would disclose.

Aspen Heights's Columbia site project manager Tom Partin said Aspen is not primarily responsible for paying the workers but is helping resolve their plights.

"Obviously, within this contract, there's material and labor involved. Our main focus is dealing with the people-obviously that's associated with the labor, and that's our main focus right now. We did meet with a few of the contractors this morning, and they were very forthcoming with the information we asked for.  What we're going to do this week is we're concentrating on verifying this information, and then we hope to have some resolution moving forward over the next week or two," said Partin.

Partin said he held "extremely productive" meetings with three of seven sub-contractors under R-Energy--Wilkins Development, Kapital Construction and Encisco Construction.  He said as of late Tuesday, he also had made contact and scheduled meetings with two more of those contractors, whose names Partin declined to release until Wednesday.  Partin said Black Sparta, the sub-contractor with whom the laborers from Atlanta claim to have been hired by, is not a direct sub-contractor under R-Energy and has not been in contact with Aspen Heights.

Encisco Construction owner Moises Encisco said he would consider trying to work for Aspen Heights again.  He told KOMU 8 he believes only R-Energy is responsible for paying him and his crew of nine other men, whom he brought from Kansas City to Columbia on Dec. 28 in order to work on the site.  He said his company is owed $24,000 for completed work.  Encisco said in his meeting with Aspen Heights on Tuesday, Partin told him Aspen needed to calculate the percentage of work completed, as there were "some people taking advantage of the situation."  Encisco said he expects to be paid by Friday or early next week.

Barder denied Encisco's claims that he had not heard from Barder since signing a contract with him and said he has been receptive to questions and concerns from all of his sub-contractors.

Both R-Energy and Aspen Heights affirmed this is the first time the two companies have worked with each other.  According to Partin, Aspen Heights currently has five other projects at other universities across the nation.  These projects, he said, have 20 to 30 contractors each.

Neither company indicated it would be willing conduct future projects with the other.

Aspen Heights said it still has 100 to 200 workers currently working on the site under other contractors, like the electrician.  He said none of those workers includes the 50 to 100 laborers contracted under R-Energy.  Partin said Aspen Heights is evaluating whether to rehire any of those laborers but affirmed the site is still on schedule to be completed by fall.

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°