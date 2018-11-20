District Attorney sentences meth, mail theft conspiracy suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Friday that a Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in two separate, unrelated federal cases. The sentences followed accusations of her roles in large-scale conspiracies to distribute meth and steal mail in the Cole and Callaway County area.

U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips senteced 39-year-old Tami Zeugin of Jefferson City to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Zeugin pleaded guilty on January 9 to her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Zeugin admitted she sold 6.2 grams of methamphetamine to a confindential informant in April 2012. On May 3, 2012, Jefferson City police officers arrested Zeugin after locating needles, syringes, methamphetamine, and over $2,800 in a car, reported stolen, that she was driving.

Zeugin was found to be opperating with a man who delt with a Mexican source in the Kansas City area. The investigation into both individuals resulted in a total of 54.14 grams of methamphetamine and $20,939 siezed.

In a seperate, unrelated case, Zeugin was also sentenced for conspiracy to steal mail. She pleaded guilty on January 10, 2014.

When authorities arrested Zeugin in November 2012, they found numerous checks not made out to Zeugin, along with mail items addressed to other people in her purse. Authorities determined about $5,918 was lost in the check-stealing conspiracy.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Kummerer prosecuted both cases. They were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, MUSTANG (the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group), the Missouri State Highway Patrol, several mid-Missouri police and sheriff's departments, and the U.S. Marshal's Service, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.