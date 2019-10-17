District Basketball Tournaments Begin

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Monday, February 19 2007 Feb 19, 2007 Monday, February 19, 2007 9:57:49 PM CST February 19, 2007 in Sports

 

More News

Grid
List

Princeton Review names MU one of the best colleges
Princeton Review names MU one of the best colleges
COLUMBIA - The Princeton Review named the University of Missouri to three of its "best" lists. MU made the... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:16:51 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies, plus a free year of Disney+
Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies, plus a free year of Disney+
Walt Disney once said, "All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." If your dream... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:25:44 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based bank which bought Landmark Bank over the summer, confirmed some positions will be eliminated.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography
Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Camden County sheriff's deputy Leonard Jerome Wilson pleaded guilty earlier today to receiving child pornography as... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Grand jury indicts Boonville man for child molestation
Grand jury indicts Boonville man for child molestation
BOONVILLE - A grand jury indicted a man on October 11 for one count of child molestation. Robert Bosma,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

High Point school district arms select teachers in effort to protect students
High Point school district arms select teachers in effort to protect students
HIGH POINT- In an effort to increase safety at school, High Point school district recently began arming select teachers. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Annual report reveals Columbia Public Schools performance
Annual report reveals Columbia Public Schools performance
COLUMBIA - Missouri school districts found out Thursday how well they performed over the last school year following the release... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

New center aims to keep recently released inmates on the right path
New center aims to keep recently released inmates on the right path
COLUMBIA - Leaders of a support group say their new "Reentry Opportunity Center" will help give recently released inmates the... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested in drug raid
Fulton man arrested in drug raid
FULTON - A man has been arrested after drug bust earlier this morning in Fulton. Antonio Jerome Beard, 43,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Missouri unemployment falls in the past month
Missouri unemployment falls in the past month
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri unemployment has decreased a tenth of a percent in the past month according to a new... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Man ordered to repay settlement from jail injury lawsuit
Man ordered to repay settlement from jail injury lawsuit
COLUMBIA (AP) — A judge has ordered a man to repay most of a $2 million settlement he received after... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 12:50:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Rep. Elijah Cummings, key figure in Trump investigations, dies at 68
Rep. Elijah Cummings, key figure in Trump investigations, dies at 68
(CNN) -- Rep. Elijah Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat and key figure leading investigations into President Donald Trump, has died... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:04:01 AM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Jefferson City church to host climate change discussion
Jefferson City church to host climate change discussion
JEFFERSON CITY - Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish's discussion panel will center on the "Faith Response to Climate Change." The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:30:00 AM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Callaway County considers Prop 1 & 2 ahead of Nov. election
Callaway County considers Prop 1 & 2 ahead of Nov. election
FULTON – Callaway County has existed for nearly 200 years without taxes that support law enforcement or the county judicial... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:38:00 AM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in Climate

Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
MEXICO – A vape business owner defended their products after Governor Mike Parson released his ‘Clean the Air’ campaign Tuesday.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Police search for person who fled after car crash
Police search for person who fled after car crash
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person through Columbia Wednesday night after they said the suspect failed to pull over for... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:07:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Wednesday of the Insurance Dedicated Fund and the Insurance Examiners'... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
8pm 55°
9pm 53°
10pm 53°
11pm 52°