District Hires New Teachers

COLUMBIA - Public schools still face budget cuts and increases in enrollment this school year, but employment opportunities seem to be on the rise. This year, Columbia Public Schools has more than 140 new faculty members across the public school system.



Russell Elementary School welcomed five new teachers during the first full week of classes.



Holly Kurtz is one of these new additions. Kurtz teaches special education for kindergarten through fifth grade students.



"I love it. Everyone here is really supportive and helping me with just about everything before I can even ask," she said.



As Russell Elementary School's enrollment continues to increase, more teachers may be necessary during the 2010-11 school year.



"The lines look longer in the hallway and there's more seats in the lunchroom being filled," Principal Ed Schumacher explained.



The district still needs to determine if the relocation of faculty members will be necessary in order to fulfill the needs of the increasing student population. Schumacher says his new faculty members are fitting in perfectly.



"They're doing really well. New teachers come in and are excited. Sometimes they don't know exactly what to expect so everything's kinda new. But they're doing great," Schumacher said.



The district is expected to decide if some elementary schools need to add additional classrooms for increased enrollment later this week.