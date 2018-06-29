District: Joplin student dies in accident at school

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — School administrators in southwestern Missouri's Joplin say a high school student died during an accident while volunteering at an elementary school.

The school district said in a statement that the accident happened Thursday morning at Irving Elementary School. The student died at a hospital.

The statement offered no other details, including the Joplin High School student's name or elaboration about the accident.

The school district says the student's family is in its thoughts and prayers.