District letter updates parents on CPS student support

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday with updates on how students will be supported during the district's closure, now scheduled to last until April 12.

The letter, sent by Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark, provided resources for food, technology and learning needs.

CPS will be offering free lunch to students through a grab-and-go meal program that will include busing to and from meal sites. The district is providing eight bus routes with multiple stops Monday through Friday.

The letter also let families know about third party groups offering food assistance, including charities and faith-based groups.

According to the letter, Columbia Public Schools began sending free WiFi hotspots Friday to households that indicated a need. The hotspots will work for any CPS device in the house, such as iPads and laptops.

The letter directed families to the Columbia Public Schools website for help with other educational needs.

In response to COVID-19, the state of Missouri has cancelled state assessments for the year.

Resources for area families

Updates from CPS can be found at https://www.cpsk12.org/COVID19

Technology support, including instructions, can be found at https://www.cpsk12.org/covid/technology

A list of food resources in Boone County can be found at https://sharefoodbringhope.org/agencies/boone

The United Way can provide assistance in both locating and paying for resources. Specialists are available at 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626