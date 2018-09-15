District Recommended to Lose Accreditation

ST. LOUIS - The state Department of Education confirmed it will soon recommend that the Riverview Gardens school district lose its accreditation. Spokesman Jim Morris said there's no word on when that recommendation will be made concerning the school district in north St. Louis County. Riverview Gardens has made headlines recently after the district's superintendent was charged with stealing from the district, and a state audit found that leaders had mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars.