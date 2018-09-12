District Seeks Input on New Language Arts Materials

COLUMBIA - Parents and Teachers are being called for their input on new language arts materials for Columbia Public Schools. Every five years the district evaluates instructional materials and curriculums from each department and this year the language arts program is under review. The School Board approved a new curriculum for every elementary school in Columbia.

The display of three different companies is located in the district office on Vandiver Drive. From 8 am to 6:30 pm, teachers and parents are asked to come view the displays and give their input on which they like best. In regards to the data compiled after the display is closed on September 8th, Tilley said, "We will examine the feedback that we have received examine our objectives and then select the materials that we think have the closest match."

Six companies were originally approached for providing the materials, but the Language arts committee narrowed that number down to three providers, Benchmark Literacy, Ridgeway Literacy, and Pearson.

Emily Powell, a teacher with the district, said that revamping the language arts program is needed for the students because, ?We?re looking at reading as a whole thing not just being able to sound correctly but really trying to help kids make meaning of what they?re doing."

Tilley stressed that her department uses the materials to take a comprehensive approach to language arts instruction.

Language arts program director Janet Tilley said, ?After the curriculum was approved by the board in June, the elementary language arts program began the process of looking for materials to support that curriculum.?