District to Pay to Send Students to School 20 Miles Away

NORMANDY (AP) - The Normandy School District will pay to send students to Francis Howell schools in St. Charles County.

The Missouri Supreme Court recently upheld a 1993 state law requiring unaccredited school districts like Normandy to pay for students to attend other nearby schools.

Normandy school officials have decided that if their students want to ride the bus to a better-performing district, they'll have to enroll in Francis Howell, which is more than 20 miles away, according to a report from The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Normandy families may choose to attend other districts, but they must find their own way to those schools.

Francis Howell administrators are trying to determine what Normandy's decision will mean for the district. But officials won't know until after Aug. 1, the application deadline for students wanting to transfer.