COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a disturbance on Woodridge Drive Friday night.
At approximately 8:40 p.m., CPD was alerted of a report of shots fired on Woodridge Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, they were able to safely remove one individual from a residence in which an adult male had barricaded himself inside.
Officers at the scene required multiple resources to remove the barricaded male from the residence, including the Department's Crisis Negotiation Team, the Department's Community Behavioral Health Liaison, and the SWAT team.
After responders were unable to make successful contact with the subject, gas was deployed into the residence. When the subject still did not leave, officers entered the home.
The suspect surrendered peacefully and left the residence at approximately 4:15 a.m.
(1) At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 Columbia Police responded to a reported disturbance with shots fired in the 700 block of Woodridge Drive. pic.twitter.com/i2eZ0EUCo3— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) February 4, 2023
The suspect's identity has not been made available at this time.
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will update it as details are made known.