JEFFERSON CITY — People taking a dip in the pool at the Knowles YMCA tonight needed more than the usual bathing suit.
Scuba Adventure Rescue and Recovery & the Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team teamed up to host the sixth annual "Dive with a Cop" event, giving adults and youth with disabilities a chance to scuba dive with police officers and first responders at no cost.
"They're family," Josh Shaw, one of the participating divers, said. "They're really friendly, amazing people with really high spirits, helpful. Like, anybody who would come here with a disability, they will help you no matter what and try to figure out a way for you to be able to do it. They won't give up on you."
Participating authorities included the Maries County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Jefferson City Police Department, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Cole County Sheriff's Department, Lake Ozark Police Department and Osage County Sheriff's Department.
Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, one of the co-founders and organizers of "Dive with a Cop," said that it wasn't difficult to find volunteers.
"Once they do it once, they're begging to come back," Heitman said. "It's these individuals in wheelchairs that can't walk and give them the chance to be weightless in the water... that's a once in a lifetime experience and they get to do it every year now."
Scuba Adventure raised almost $2,000 during the event, all of which will fund future training and trips for divers with disabilities.