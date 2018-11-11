Diver Breaks Coach's Missouri Records

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Monday, December 05 2005 Dec 5, 2005 Monday, December 05, 2005 9:25:07 AM CST December 05, 2005 in Tiger Talk

With a name like Evan Watters, he's meant for a life in a pool, but it all started with a trampoline in his backyard. Six hours a day of jumping now Watters is jumping into water and his skill is making a splash in NCAA diving. Divers don't want splash but Evan Watters isn't like most divers. His pre-meet ritual involves a cannonball. 

"I gotta not take it as seriously and just consider it to me more fun than work," said Watters, Missouri senior.

 "They'd get on the board when everybody else is being serious and they'd do cannonballs and can openers and goofy looking flips and tricks," said Missouri diving head coach, Jamie Sweeney, "It's our way of loosening up and telling everybody I'm not scared of you."

And for Watters fear is not a factor. He's the first Missouri diver to qualify for the NCAA Diving Championships in more than 20 years.

 "Unbelievable. I like to think that I did pretty well at Mizzou and I am nothing compared to this kid,"said Sweeney.

And that's saying something. In an odd twist three years ago Sweeney held the Missouri one and three meter diving records.

The same scores he coached Watters to break.

"People ask me all the time does that make you mad he's breaking your records," said Sweeney, "I say no., I love being a diver, but now I'm a coach and that's what I have a passion for. My divers better be breaking my records or I'm not doing something right."

"So we'd call him and say guess what the new record is and he'd never be mad," said Watters, "He'd say great, glad you guys are getting better."

Better with each bounce Watters is the two-time Mizzou men's diver of the year and is known for his knack of rising to the challenge.

"When he gets in a meet situation, that's the only time he can calm himself down enough to focus is in a meet situation," said Sweeney

When Watters isn't diving you'll probably find him playing video games. They aren't just a hobby but a motivator as well.

 "It doesn't matter if you do this dive good or not cause regardless your still going to go home and play your Xbox 360. He'd get this goofy looking grin on his face, he'd nail his dive and blow away everybody," said Sweeney.

"It's not a fascination, it's more like a lifestyle obsession," said Watters.

"He's a strange individual in the same sense that's why he's so great," said Sweeney, "That's why his personality is so good."

Evan is now working on an inward three and a half tuck on the three meter board about as hard a dive as you can do.

Because there is no pro-diving in the U.S The NCAA Championships are considered the biggest competition each year. The Missouri diving team is one of only three diving programs in the Big 12.

More News

Grid
List

Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 29°
5am 30°
6am 30°
7am 30°