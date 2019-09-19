Dix Road overpass improvements to begin next week

JEFFERSON CITY – Improvements to the Dix Road bridge over U.S. Route 50 have now been slated to begin Wednesday, September 25 with a full road closure beginning in October.

The improvements were originally scheduled to take place earlier in September.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making improvements to the driving surface, bridge deck, traffic signals and sidewalks. Crews will work both day and night, with some overnight work requiring single lane closures on Dix Road and Route 50 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A full closure of Dix Road at the bridge is scheduled to take place Monday, October 7. The closure is planned to last roughly 15 days. All ramps onto and off of Route 50 will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to find other routes around the work area while the road is closed.

The project is expected to be completed by November 1.