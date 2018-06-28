Dixon Claims Two Awards, Four Tigers Named to All-Big 12 Teams

COLUMBIA -- The Big 12 Confernece announced the 2012 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men's Basketball awards on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Dixon picked two awards for the Tigers, earning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and being named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. The junior guard averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals during the regular season. Dixon lead the league in free throw percentage, shooting 89.5% from the line.

Four Missouri players picked up All-Big 12 team honors. Senior guard Marcus Denmon was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, senior forward Ricardo Ratliffe was named to All-Big 12 Second Team while senior guard Kim English and sophomore guard Phil Pressey were both named to All-Big 12 Third Team.