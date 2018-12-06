Dixon Police investigate bomb threat that closed schools

DIXON - The Dixon City Police Department has identified two persons of interest following a bomb threat at the Dixon schools on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

No names were included.

The Dixon R-I School District said it received the bomb threat in an email on Monday morning. A district Facebook post said no specific school was mentioned in and all of the schools in the district were evacuated.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said no actual threats to the school were found.