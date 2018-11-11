DJ Fired Over Racial Comment

KTRS president and general manager Tim Dorsey confirmed that talk show host Dave Linehan used the word "coon," a racial slur, although he meant to say "coup." The comment was in the context of Rice as a possible candidate to succeed NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who has announced his retirement. Dorsey says Linehan's slip of the tongue was nonetheless unacceptable, reprehensible and unforgivable. The comment drew lots of calls to the station, including one from the NAACP.