DNA, ballistics link man to April 2019 Kansas City killing
KANSAS CITY — A man has been charged in an April 2019 shooting death in Kansas City based on DNA and ballistics evidence.
Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hill, of Independence, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Derrick White, whose body was found in a vehicle.
The Kansas City Star reports that DNA taken from the door handle of the vehicle was later matched to Hill.
Prosecutors say a handgun also linked him to the killing. Hill remains in federal custody in a separate case. He was indicted in April 2019 on a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms.
