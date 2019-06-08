DNA Cracks Cold Case

SPRINGFIELD - A 1995 double sexual-assault case has been solved after a man charged with a similar crime in Illinois matched an old DNA profile. Police said Melvin Green, 32, was charged this week with sexually assaulting two women in their apartment three days before Christmas in 1995. The women reported the attacker entered in the early morning, told them he had a gun, then attacked them and left after stealing money and jewelry. Investigators collected DNA evidence from bodily fluids. Two months ago, they were told that a suspect jailed in Joliet, Ill., matched the profile and other evidence. Police said Green admitted he committed the Springfield attacks.