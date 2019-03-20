DNA evidence connects Columbia man to 2002 rape case

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man went on trial Tuesday in a 2002 rape case that prosecutors say was cracked with DNA evidence.

Jackie Jennings, 53, is charged with forcible rape and burglary.

A probable cause statement said the victim was leaving a downtown bar when she was approached by an unidentified man who offered her a ride. She told police she refused and drove home then went to sleep.

The statement said the woman laid down and then woke up feeling ill, only to notice a man standing in her room. At that point, the court documents said, the man attacked her and she passed out, waking later to find her clothes were off.