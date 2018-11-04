DNA Evidence Makes Man Suspect

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suspected rapist released on bond is now being sought again, after DNA evidence linked the man to a 2006 murder case. Police believe 25-year-old Brandon Clark McGuire of St. Louis may be responsible for the killing of Keyandra Jackson. Her body was found in November of last year in a trash bin. In an unrelated case, McGuire faces charges of felony kidnapping, rape, sodomy and second-degree assault. He was released after posting bond. It wasn't until after his release that a DNA match identified McGuire as a potential suspect in the Jackson killing. He has not been charged in that case.