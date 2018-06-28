DNA Helps Solve Rape Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - More than four years after a jogger was abducted and raped in the St. Louis County town Chesterfield, DNA evidence leads to charges. Leland Lachance is charged with forcible rape, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, assault in the second degree and four counts of armed criminal action. The rape occurred in August 2002. Police say the female jogger was grabbed by the assailant, then taken to a remote area, where she was raped and sodomized at knifepoint. Prosecutor Bob McCulloch says evidence was entered into a national database. The system identified semen from the crime scene as consistent with that of Lachance. Authorities obtained a new DNA sample that they say confirms DNA on the victim's clothing is consistent with Lachance's.