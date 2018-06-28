DNA match offers hope in 1998 slaying of mother, daughter

PORTAGEVILLE (AP) — A new clue has emerged in the killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her daughter nearly 20 years after their deaths.

The bodies of 37-year-old Sherri Scherer and 12-year-old Megan Scherer were found inside their home near Portageville in March 1998. No arrests were made.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens was notified this month that DNA from the murder scene matches DNA recovered from an unsolved 1997 rape in Memphis, Tennessee.

It was the second DNA match to the Missouri case. A 2006 DNA match determined that the same person may have sexually assaulted and killed Genevieve Zitricki in 1990 in Greenville, South Carolina. That case also remains unsolved.

Stevens says investigators from all three cases are working together and have developed new leads. He did not elaborate.