DNA Shows Wrongful Conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorneys and activists working on behalf of a Missouri prison inmate say DNA evidence proves the man's innocence - nearly three decades after he was convicted of murder and rape. The New York-based Innocence Project and three attorneys with the St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave are planning an 11 a.m. news conference on Monday to discuss the case.

The convicted man's name has not been released, but the Innocence Project says DNA and other evidence proves he did not commit the 1982 crime. The man has served 29 years in prison.