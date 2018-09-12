DNA Solves Five 1980s Rapes

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man who was imprisoned for robbery when a DNA hit linked him to a string of five rapes was sentenced today to life in prison. A DNA sample taken from Gary L. Jackman in May 2005 linked him to the five cases. Four of the victims lived in the midtown and Westport area of Kansas City when they were attacked in 1985 and 1986. Fifty-five-year-old Jackman's sentence came after he pleaded guilty today to five counts of felony sodomy and six counts of forcible rape. He was sentenced to one life term for each of the eleven counts. He won't be eligible for parole until 2020. Police said the victims were sleeping or in bed when Jackman slipped into their homes. After raping them, he would order them to shower in an apparent attempt to destroy forensic evidence.