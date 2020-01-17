DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications

By: Jack Soble, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - A total of $6 million is available for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for that money.

Public K-12 schools, public colleges and universities, local governments including municipal, county, regional and international airports, public water and wastewater treatment facilities, and public and not-for-profit hospitals are eligible to compete, with loans between between $10,000 and $2 million available.

“Energy efficiency is essential to Missourians and is key to a strong economy. Quality, affordable energy should be available to all, and the Energy Loan Program assists in making this possible,” said Craig Redmon, director of the department's Division of Energy. “The Energy Loan Program covers many facets of our economy, creating jobs to install energy-efficient innovations and retrofits into already established schools, hospitals and government buildings, saving taxpayers money.”

The loan application period runs from Jan. 15, through April 17. Applications will be evaluated on a competitive basis by the Division of Energy. If money remains after applications have been reviewed and prioritized, consideration will be given to loans in excess of $2 million.

The loans, administered as part of the Energy Loan Program, provide financing for energy-saving investments, such as high-efficiency lighting fixtures and lamps, high-efficiency heating ventilation and air-conditioning systems, combined heat and power systems, renewable energy systems, waste heat recovery, energy-efficient fine bubble diffusers and high-efficiency pumps, building shell improvements, such as insulation and other infiltration measures, and other measures that reduce energy use and cost.

Since 1989, the Division of Energy has awarded more than 616 loans, resulting in more than $115 million in completed energy efficiency projects and more than $214 million in estimated cumulative energy savings. No loan from the Division of Energy has ever defaulted.

The loans are low-interest and they are repaid from energy savings achieved. Loans to public schools and local governments do not count against debt limits or require a public vote or bond issuance.

