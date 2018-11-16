DNR Chief Says He Met with Feds Over Taum Sauk

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources tells The Associated Press that he has met with federal prosecutors and the Environmental Protection Agency over the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse. DNR director Doyle Childers says that he attended a meeting June 25th with U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway, who questioned Childers and other DNR officials about the conduct of Ameren Corporation, the utility that operated the mountaintop reservoir that breached in December of 2005. Childers says the meeting was to provide information for a criminal investigation being conducted by Hanaway's office and the EPA. Ameren spokesman Mike Cleary says the company isn't aware of the meeting or any criminal investigation into the reservoir breach.