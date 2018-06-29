DNR Chief Seeks Legal Action Over Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. - The director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is asking the state attorney general to take legal action against the owner of a suburban St. Louis landfill that is responsible for foul odors and underground smoldering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNR director Sara Parker Pauley sent a letter to the attorney general's agricultural and environment division Thursday, raising concerns about potential environmental violations at the Bridgeton Sanitary Landfill near Lambert Airport.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office declined to say what steps may be taken.

Bridgeton Landfill LLC says in a statement that it is cooperating with the DNR and local government officials to address the odor issue.