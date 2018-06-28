DNR Chief Threatens to Sue Nixon

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The head of the Department of Natural Resources says he will sue Attorney General Jay Nixon if Nixon does not remove himself from the Taum Sauk reservoir case. Nixon is suing Ameren Corporation over the reservoir collapse and is considering whether to file criminal charges. DNR Director Doyle Childers says Nixon should leave the case because of comments from an Ameren executive. The executive said Nixon's campaign solicited political donations from the company after Nixon began his criminal probe. A spokesman says Nixon will stay on the case. The dispute involves $20,000 that Ameren gave to four Democratic campaign committees last year, and they gave to Nixon's campaign. Nixon later returned the money. The Missouri Ethics Commission investigated the donations and ruled that neither Nixon nor Ameren committed any wrongdoing.