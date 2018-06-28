DNR Teaches History of Slavery

That is one reason the Deparment of Natural Resources and the "Friends of Rock Bridge" think it's important to educate Columbians on slavery.

The DNR held an event as part of Black History Month to teach people about why slavery in Missouri was different from the rest of the country. Participants toured Jewel Cemetary, a state historic site, and took part in group activities.

"Slavery is an issue that is not discussed as much as it could be in the state of Missouri and so we're really looking forward to being able to get people thinking. You know, our job is to get people to think a little bit and then want to go out and seek more interest," said Kathryn Difoxfire of the Department of Natural Resources.

About 25 people showed up for this year's event. This is the second year the DNR held the program.