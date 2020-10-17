MU to continue in-person, hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break

1 day 18 hours 48 minutes ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - In-person and hybrid classes will continue at MU after Thanksgiving break, the university announced Thursday.

A news release from the university said administrators had conversations with faculty, staff, students and the Board of Curators before making the decision.

“We’ve been very pleased with how our students, faculty and staff have responded to the new campus requirements,” Mun Choi, UM System President and MU Chancellor, said in the release. “We have demonstrated that we can have in-person classes at Mizzou and do so safely.”

The release said the active case load at MU has decreased since Sept. 5 by nearly 90 percent, from 683 to 70 active cases as of Thursday.

Choi said several factors led to the decision, including pandemic management, internet access and financial issues.

According to the release, university officials are planning to encourage students to stay in town during the break. Measures to encourage this could include offering meals and a holiday celebration and offering activities for those who want to stay in town.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the pandemic and its impact on the county, and we will make any necessary changes as quickly as possible,” Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said in the release.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
27 minutes ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:06:05 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved $100,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation to improve Again Street Park Monday... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri. The incident happened just... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:29:45 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
COLUMBIA – Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin only got to coach Michael Porter Jr. in three college games. But... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY — Project Homeless Connect hosted its sixth-annual event on Friday. Project Homeless Connect planning committee member Karen... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
CALIFORNIA - One of two people charged in connection with the death of Jon Williams in Moniteau County pleaded guilty... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
COLUMBIA- The deadline for Columbia Public Schools elementary parents to request a change in placement for the semester will be... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances
Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances
KANSAS CITY — The surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is so severe in the Kansas City area that some... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

All-State seniors help lead dynamic Blair Oaks' offense
All-State seniors help lead dynamic Blair Oaks' offense
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks senior and wide receiver Carson Prenger shoved the defender to the ground and walked across the... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Columbia police investigate armed robbery Thursday night
Columbia police investigate armed robbery Thursday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery with a weapon Thursday night. Officers responded... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 12:26:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
12pm 65°
1pm 68°
2pm 71°
3pm 72°