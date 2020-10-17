MU to continue in-person, hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break

COLUMBIA - In-person and hybrid classes will continue at MU after Thanksgiving break, the university announced Thursday.

A news release from the university said administrators had conversations with faculty, staff, students and the Board of Curators before making the decision.

“We’ve been very pleased with how our students, faculty and staff have responded to the new campus requirements,” Mun Choi, UM System President and MU Chancellor, said in the release. “We have demonstrated that we can have in-person classes at Mizzou and do so safely.”

The release said the active case load at MU has decreased since Sept. 5 by nearly 90 percent, from 683 to 70 active cases as of Thursday.

Choi said several factors led to the decision, including pandemic management, internet access and financial issues.

According to the release, university officials are planning to encourage students to stay in town during the break. Measures to encourage this could include offering meals and a holiday celebration and offering activities for those who want to stay in town.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the pandemic and its impact on the county, and we will make any necessary changes as quickly as possible,” Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said in the release.