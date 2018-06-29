Dock Danger Causes Lake Death

LAKE OF THE OZARKS (AP) - Safety officials are stepping up inspections of dock electrical systems after a woman's Lake of the Ozarks death. Investigators think a short in the dock power supply system electrified a ladder that 24-year-old Heather Huff was clutching. Huff, a Raymore resident, was electrocuted July 28th. A final autopsy report is pending in her death. Only half a dozen people are believed to have died under similar circumstances at the lake in the last ten years. But with an estimated 22,000 docks, officials believe it's only a matter of time before it happens again.